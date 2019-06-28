Government of Canada : Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations, Canada and British Columbia sign Agreement in Principle and move to Final Stage of Treaty Negotiations

June 28, 2019 - Victoria, BC - Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

The Government of Canada, the Government of British Columbia, and Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations have taken a significant step to move forward together with reconciliation, to begin to address the wrongs of the past and build a new relationship based on recognition of rights, cooperation, respect and partnership.

Today, the Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations signed an Agreement in Principle (AIP) for a treaty with the Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia.

Chief Robert Joseph of the Ditidaht First Nation; Chief Jeff Jones of the Pacheedaht First Nation; British Columbia Premier John Horgan; John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale - Langley City (TBC), on behalf of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; and the Honourable Scott Fraser, British Columbia's Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, joined Ditidaht and Pacheedaht community members to celebrate the signing.

The joint AIP lays out the elements that will be included in separate treaty agreements with each of the two First Nations. These elements include ownership and cooperative management of land and resources, self-government and jurisdiction over a range of subject matters, harvesting rights, cultural and heritage protection, economic development opportunities and capital transfer.

Subject to further negotiations, treaty settlements with Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations will include lands from the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve in the West Coast Trail and Nitinaht Lake area and adjacent to the Pacheedaht community. The treaties will also support arrangements to preserve and enhance the West Coast Trail hiking experience and facilitate cooperative management within the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve.

Treaties are a foundation for a renewed relationship and a comprehensive way to recognize rights, advance self-determination and create an enduring nation-to-nation relationship between Indigenous nations and government.

