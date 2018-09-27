Government of Canada : Environmentally Friendly Fuel Accelerates Exports to European Markets

Lewis Mouldings and Wood Specialties Limited expands production capacity and export market reach to grow

September 27, 2018 - Weymouth, NS - Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Businesses that invest in advanced manufacturing equipment are better positioned to scale up, expand into new export markets and create high-value jobs. Lewis Mouldings and Wood Specialties Limited is taking advantage of clean technology opportunities to expand its production capacity to sell its Fiber Fuel bricks made of wood waste to newly identified European customers.

Colin Fraser, Member of Parliament for West Nova, announced a repayable contribution of $200,000 to Lewis Mouldings on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) . The funding is being provided through ACOA's Business Development Program , which supports small and medium-sized companies capitalizing on innovations to become more competitive.

The assistance is a continuation of an earlier project that allowed Lewis Mouldings to purchase a high-speed moulder and modernize its current bricker and dust collection systems to increase efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint. The current funding will help the company purchase two additional bricker machines to manufacture more compressed fiber bricks from both its white wood and bark kiln dried waste for export to new markets in the United Kingdom and Europe.

The company has already begun exporting to the United Kingdom and is sending multiple containers of Fiber Fuel to overseas customers each month. The project will result in the creation of three full-time positions, and maintain the 90 existing jobs that are integral to the region's rural economy.