Government of Canada : Governments working to increase British Columbia food exports to support communities at home

September 24, 2018 - Victoria, British Columbia - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and the BC Ministry of Agriculture

B.C.'s food producers and processors are getting help from the governments of Canada and British Columbia to help find new customers in other parts of Canada and around the world.

The $5 million BC Agrifood and Seafood Export Program will help farmers, and agri-food and seafood processors, cooperatives and associations identify, assess, target, and develop market opportunities to increase their sales outside of B.C. The five-year program will support the development of marketing skills and plans, the creation of market research and export-focused promotional materials, and participation in export-focused market development activities including reaching new customers through international trade shows.



The Program is designed to support B.C. businesses at each stage of export development, from helping companies begin the process by gaining the knowledge, skills and plans to prepare for their domestic and international target markets, to helping experienced exporters reach new markets and expand their sales outside of B.C.

B.C. exported more than $3.9 billion worth of agri-food and seafood products to 157 markets in 2017, the highest ever, and $94 million more than the year before. Supporting the development of export markets creates jobs in B.C. communities and supports new and expanding producers by increasing the use and demand of locally grown agriculture products.

The Program is now open for applications and will run for the duration of the five-year Canadian Agricultural Partnership. The Partnership is a federal-provincial-territorial $3 billion investment that includes $2 billion in cost-shared strategic initiatives delivered by the provinces and territories, and $1 billion for federal programs and services, through March 2023.