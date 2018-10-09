Log in
Government of Canada : Grand Opening of Livestock and Forage Centre of Excellence in Saskatchewan

10/09/2018 | 07:48pm CEST

October 9, 2018 - Clavet, Saskatchewan - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Today, Saskatchewan's Agriculture Minister David Marit joined with representatives of the federal government, the University of Saskatchewan and the agriculture industry to celebrate the grand opening of the Livestock and Forage Centre of Excellence, a world class research and teaching facility funded in part by the federal-provincial Growing Forward 2 agreement.

The Centre brings together every link in the beef cattle production chain in an environment that supports research and teaching as well as interactive demonstrations that will help bring new technologies to producers, benefitting the industry in Saskatchewan and beyond.

Quotes

'Our Government recognizes that it is vitally important to invest in the agriculture and food industry, which is a driver of jobs and economic growth for Canadians. This Centre of Excellence will allow for important research to be done, giving our producers access to the latest information, technologies and tools they need to help ensure the profitability and sustainability of the livestock and forages industries in Saskatchewan and across Canada.'
- Lawrence MacAulay, Federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

'Many dedicated partners collaborated on the vision for this unique, integrated centre of excellence that will support the continued success of the livestock and forage industries. This Centre's teaching capabilities and research into forage breeding, cattle health, management practices and more will contribute tremendously to the long-term growth, profitability and sustainability of cattle production.'
- David Marit, Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister

'This unique centre will research and model all aspects of raising livestock on the Prairies, helping to meet the needs of producers and consumers in Canada, while also helping to sustainably produce food for a growing world population. It will break down barriers between academics and livestock and forage producers and bring scientists from across disciplines together to promote an integrated approach to solving industry issues.'
- Peter Stoicheff, University of Saskatchewan President

'The Saskatchewan Cattlemen's Association sees the centre as an investment in the future of ranching and the dividends will be the research to improve the profitability and sustainability of the beef sector here in Saskatchewan and across the country. The SCA is proud to support this kind of investment in the future of the cattle industry.'
- Rick Toney, Saskatchewan Cattlemen's Association Chair

Quick facts

  • The $38 million Centre of Excellence includes the Beef Cattle Research Teaching Unit and the Forage Cow-Calf Research Teaching Unit, both located south of Clavet, as well as the existing Goodale Research Farm at Floral, Saskatchewan.

  • Many organizations contributed to construction of the facility, including $1 million from the Saskatchewan Cattlemen's Association (SCA).

  • The $10 million federal-provincial investment into the Centre was made under Growing Forward 2 in July 2015.

  • Growing Forward 2 was replaced in April 2018 by the Canadian Agricultural Partnership. The federal-provincial Partnership is a five-year, $388 million investment in strategic initiatives for Saskatchewan agriculture.

Contacts

Media Relations
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Ottawa, Ontario
1-866-345-7972
aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca
Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada
Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture

Katie Hawkins
Director of Communications
Office of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay
613-773-1059
Katie.hawkins@canada.ca

Jamie Fischer
Agriculture
Regina, Saskatchewan
306-787-5174
Jamie.Fischer@gov.sk.ca

Government of Canada published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 17:47:02 UTC
