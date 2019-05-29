Log in
Government of Canada : Local artisanal cheese company receives support to increase production

05/29/2019 | 02:34pm EDT

May 29, 2019 - Quebec City, Quebec - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

The dairy processing sector plays a vital role in Canada's economy, producing good, high-quality and nutritious products for Canadians across the country.

Today, Jean-Claude Poissant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for La Prairie announced an investment of up to $361,743 under the Dairy Processing Investment Fund to Fromagerie Les Rivières.

This investment will enable Fromagerie Les Rivières to improve production efficiencies and modernize operations to help increase production. It will also help the company to reduce water usage and costs and minimize environmental impacts. The project consists of the purchase and installation of processing and packaging equipment and more efficient refining equipment.

The funding will allow Fromagerie Les Rivières to offer more specialty cheeses for Canadian consumers, while sourcing more high-quality milk from Canadian dairy farmers. They expect to double their quantity of milk requirements by 2020.

The Dairy Processing Investment Fund was established to provide funding to dairy processors for investments that will improve productivity and competitiveness, and help them prepare to market changes resulting from the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). The program provides non-repayable contributions to support projects through capital investment or access to expertise.

Disclaimer

Government of Canada published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 18:33:09 UTC
