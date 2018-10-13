Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Canada : Minister Morneau Concludes Successful G20, IMF and World Bank Meetings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 02:13pm CEST

October 13, 2018 - Bali, Indonesia - Department of Finance Canada

With a strong and growing economy, and a strong and growing middle class, Canada continues to work at home and abroad to ensure that the benefits of economic growth are shared by everyone.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau participated in this week's annual meetings of the G20, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group, where he discussed ways to promote shared and sustainable economic growth. Minister Morneau shared Canada's progress on advancing gender equality, strengthening and growing the middle class, and building an economy that works for everyone. The Minister also emphasized the importance of fair and open trade.

As International Gender Champion, Minister Morneau highlighted the Government of Canada's commitment to ensuring that women in Canada and around the world have equal opportunities to succeed. During his participation in the Global Financing Facility session on Every Woman, Every Child, the Minister emphasized the important role that innovative financing and collaboration among governments, multilateral institutions and the private sector can play in improving the health and well-being of women and children around the world, especially in the poorest countries. The Government of Canada is committed to addressing the needs of the world's poorest and most vulnerable people, and to empowering women and girls through improved access to health care and education.

Disclaimer

Government of Canada published this content on 13 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2018 12:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:50pWorld's central bankers feel the heat as populists demand easy fix
RE
03:28pEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : Stumbling or striding confidently into the future? Werner Hoyer joins financial leaders to debate Europe’s way forward
PU
03:15pPOWER PLAY : Tiny East Timor Bets Big on Oil and Gas
DJ
02:53pDEPARTMENT OF TAOISEACH : Statement by An Taoiseach
PU
02:28pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/10/13 Premier Li meets Tajik prime minister
PU
02:13pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Minister Morneau Concludes Successful G20, IMF and World Bank Meetings
PU
01:58pTrade war won't trigger Asian credit ratings downgrades, for now - Fitch
RE
01:35pChina echoes IMF pledges to avoid using currency as trade war tool
RE
01:34pChina echoes IMF pledges to avoid using currency as trade war tool
RE
01:15pBank of America Is Missing Out on Wall Street's Boom
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Mnuchin Says a Trump-Xi Trade Summit Is No Done Deal
2FACEBOOK : Facebook now says data breach affected 29 million users, details impact
3Alibaba's Jack Ma to open institute for tech entrepreneurs in Indonesia
4Mnuchin Says a Trump-Xi Trade Summit Is No Done Deal -- Update
5Mnuchin Says a Trump-Xi Trade Summit Is No Done Deal -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.