Government of Canada : Minister Morneau Concludes Successful G20, IMF and World Bank Meetings

October 13, 2018 - Bali, Indonesia - Department of Finance Canada

With a strong and growing economy, and a strong and growing middle class, Canada continues to work at home and abroad to ensure that the benefits of economic growth are shared by everyone.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau participated in this week's annual meetings of the G20, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group, where he discussed ways to promote shared and sustainable economic growth. Minister Morneau shared Canada's progress on advancing gender equality, strengthening and growing the middle class, and building an economy that works for everyone. The Minister also emphasized the importance of fair and open trade.

As International Gender Champion, Minister Morneau highlighted the Government of Canada's commitment to ensuring that women in Canada and around the world have equal opportunities to succeed. During his participation in the Global Financing Facility session on Every Woman, Every Child, the Minister emphasized the important role that innovative financing and collaboration among governments, multilateral institutions and the private sector can play in improving the health and well-being of women and children around the world, especially in the poorest countries. The Government of Canada is committed to addressing the needs of the world's poorest and most vulnerable people, and to empowering women and girls through improved access to health care and education.