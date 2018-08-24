Government of Canada : Minister Morneau Talks Competitiveness With Business Leaders in Vancouver

August 24, 2018 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Department of Finance Canada

Canada's business leaders are focused on doing what it takes to help people compete and succeed-and the Government is, too. With investments that strengthen and grow the middle class; help create good, well-paying jobs; and build an economy that works for everyone, the Government's plan will deliver long-term economic growth while giving people the help they need to succeed today.

In a meeting today with business leaders from Vancouver and across the province, Finance Minister Bill Morneau noted that while the Canadian economy is doing well-Canada led the G7 in growth last year, and the unemployment rate remains at record lows-the Government understands that businesses are anxious about what the future holds. Business leaders shared their concerns, and talks focused on how the Government and the business community can work together to build a more competitive Canada that works for everyone.

Today's event, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, is part of a series of meetings that Minister Morneau is holding with business leaders across Canada to help inform the Government's responses to immediate challenges, while supporting ongoing efforts to strengthen and grow the economy over the long term.