Government of Canada : Minister Morneau Talks Competitiveness With Business Leaders in Vancouver

August 24, 2018 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Department of Finance Canada
Canada's business leaders are focused on doing what it takes to help people compete and succeed-and the Government is, too. With investments that strengthen and grow the middle class; help create good, well-paying jobs; and build an economy that works for everyone, the Government's plan will deliver long-term economic growth while giving people the help they need to succeed today.
In a meeting today with business leaders from Vancouver and across the province, Finance Minister Bill Morneau noted that while the Canadian economy is doing well-Canada led the G7 in growth last year, and the unemployment rate remains at record lows-the Government understands that businesses are anxious about what the future holds. Business leaders shared their concerns, and talks focused on how the Government and the business community can work together to build a more competitive Canada that works for everyone.
Today's event, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, is part of a series of meetings that Minister Morneau is holding with business leaders across Canada to help inform the Government's responses to immediate challenges, while supporting ongoing efforts to strengthen and grow the economy over the long term.
Quotes
'As a government, our job is to help more Canadians and more Canadian businesses succeed, and to grow the economy for the benefit of everyone. I'm listening carefully to what business leaders have to say, because their concerns are real-whether about the ongoing renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, the recent tariff decisions by the U.S., the potential impact of the U.S. tax reform, or other issues. The perspectives they share will guide us as we move forward, and together we will make sure that Canada remains one of the best places in the world to start, grow, and invest in a business.'
- Bill Morneau, Minister of Finance
Quick facts
-
Business investment growth in Canada has averaged about 9% since the end of 2016. This represents the fastest rate of growth in six years.
-
According to the Bank of Canada's Business Outlook Survey, business investment intentions are near their highest point since the recovery from the recession of 2008-09.
-
To give Canadian businesses access to new markets and the hundreds of millions of customers they represent, and to ensure that the benefits of trade are felt by more people, the Government has secured new trade and investment deals, including the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement with the European Union, and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Contacts
Media may contact:
Pierre-Olivier Herbert
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Finance
pierre-olivier.herbert@canada.ca
613-369-5696
Media Relations
Department of Finance Canada
fin.media-media.fin@canada.ca
613-369-4000
General Enquiries
Phone: 613-369-3710
Facsimile: 613-369-4065
TTY: 613-369-3230
E-mail: fin.financepublic-financepublique.fin@canada.ca
Disclaimer
Government of Canada published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 18:21:03 UTC