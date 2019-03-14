Government of Canada : Minister Ng met with entrepreneurs and small business owners in Oakville, Toronto, London, and Waterloo

Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion shared how the federal government is helping small business owners start

March 14, 2019 - Waterloo, Ontario

Small businesses make up 98% of all Canadian businesses and employ 8 million hard-working Canadians from coast to coast to coast. They are the backbone of our economy and critical to the middle class.

This week, the Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, was in Oakville, Toronto, London, and Waterloo to meet with entrepreneurs and small business owners.

On March 12, Minister Ng began her day in Oakville with a roundtable discussion with small business owners and members of the Oakville Chamber of Commerce and the Halton Global Business Centre. She then joined Arif Virani, Member of Parliament for Parkdale-High Park, to meet with female entrepreneurs at the Parkdale Centre for Innovation.

On March 13, Minister Ng joined the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, to announce federal research infrastructure funding through the Canada Foundation for Innovation's John R. Evans Leaders Fund competition at Western University. They were joined by Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Science and Sport, and Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre. She continued her day by discussing the government's supports for small businesses at a fireside chat with the London Chamber of Commerce.

On March 14, Minister Ng discussed the government's supports for start-ups and entrepreneurs at a fireside chat, hosted by Communitech. She concluded her trip by announcing a government investment of up to $100,000 in Deep Trekker Inc., through the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy.

When meeting with small business owners, Minister Ng shared the government's many initiatives that are making it easier for small business owners to do business, like: