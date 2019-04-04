Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Canada : Readout of Foreign Affairs Minister's meeting with U.S. Secretary of State

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 11:52am EDT

April 4, 2019 - Washington, D.C., United States - Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Mike Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State, on April 3, 2019, on the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Washington, D.C.

The Minister thanked the United States for hosting the NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting marking 70 years of the transatlantic alliance. She also underscored the unique and long-standing security and defence relationship between Canada and the United States.

During the meeting, the Minister made it clear that the application of Section 232 on imports of Canadian steel and aluminum is unjustified and urged the United States to drop these tariffs.

The Minister thanked the Secretary for the United States' strong support for Canada in response to the arbitrary detention by China of Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.

The Minister indicated that the Government of Canada will defend the interests of Canadians conducting legitimate trade and investment with Cuba, if the United States enforces Title III of the Helms-Burton Act.

The meeting was also an opportunity to discuss key foreign policy and security issues of shared interest while strengthening the bilateral relationship between Canada and the United States. The discussion covered a range of topics, including Ukraine and Russia, Venezuela, North Korea, and the ratification process of the new NAFTA.

Disclaimer

Government of Canada published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 15:51:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:04pPowell gets the heat, but all Trump Fed appointees backed rate hikes
RE
11:52aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : urges producers to remove BVD positives early this Spring
PU
11:52aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : comment on Moy Park decision
PU
11:52aGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Readout of Foreign Affairs Minister's meeting with U.S. Secretary of State
PU
11:52aU S INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION : Acetone from Belgium, Korea, Singapore, South Africa, and Spain
PU
11:50aU.S. Government Bonds Hold Steady
DJ
11:42aAEM ASSOCIATION OF EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS : Komatsu Takes Trade Message to Washington
PU
11:37aICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Concludes Cooperation Agreement with KIAC
PU
11:35aARMCO Wins HousingWire’s 2019 HW Tech100 Award  Fifth Consecutive Year
SE
11:33aItalian stocks and euro dip on reports of 2019 growth forecast cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Not just Brexit - EU frets next crisis may come from money managers, clearing
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia to issue first Boeing investigation report on Thursday
3COMMERZBANK AG : UniCredit eyes bid for Commerzbank if Deutsche talks fail - sources
4TESLA : TESLA : investors lose faith after first-quarter deliveries disappoint
5INTESA SANPAOLO : INTESA SANPAOLO AND FEDERLEGNOARREDO: 1 billion for innovation and the circular economy of t..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About