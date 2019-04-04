Government of Canada : Readout of Foreign Affairs Minister's meeting with U.S. Secretary of State

April 4, 2019 - Washington, D.C., United States - Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Mike Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State, on April 3, 2019, on the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Washington, D.C.

The Minister thanked the United States for hosting the NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting marking 70 years of the transatlantic alliance. She also underscored the unique and long-standing security and defence relationship between Canada and the United States.

During the meeting, the Minister made it clear that the application of Section 232 on imports of Canadian steel and aluminum is unjustified and urged the United States to drop these tariffs.

The Minister thanked the Secretary for the United States' strong support for Canada in response to the arbitrary detention by China of Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.

The Minister indicated that the Government of Canada will defend the interests of Canadians conducting legitimate trade and investment with Cuba, if the United States enforces Title III of the Helms-Burton Act.

The meeting was also an opportunity to discuss key foreign policy and security issues of shared interest while strengthening the bilateral relationship between Canada and the United States. The discussion covered a range of topics, including Ukraine and Russia, Venezuela, North Korea, and the ratification process of the new NAFTA.

