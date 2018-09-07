Government of Canada : Recognizes Edward Alexander Partridge as a Person of National Historic Significance

Partridge played a major role in the agrarian protest movement of Western Canada

September 7, 2018 Sintaluta, Saskatchewan Parks Canada Agency

A major figure in the early years of the agrarian protest movement in Western Canada, Edward Alexander Partridge was a visionary who promoted reforms to the grain marketing system in the interests of farmers. Often ahead of his time, Partridge also foresaw the alliance of farmers and urban workers which occurred in the 1930s with the formation of a new political party, the Cooperative Commonwealth Federation (CCF).

Today, Dr. Jim Miller, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada representative for Saskatchewan, commemorated the national historic significance of Edward Alexander Partridge with a special plaque unveiling ceremony in Sintaluta, Saskatchewan.

This commemoration was made on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, Catherine McKenna.Sintaluta farmer E.A. Partridge was a leader in early 20th century Saskatchewan, when frustrated farmers banded together to defend their interests in the booming wheat economy. Partridge played a key role in the major economic, social and political developments in Western Canada from the 1890s to the early 1920s, pioneering the first cooperative grain marketing company, the Grain Growers' Grain Company. He later helped found the first national farmers' organization in Canada, the Dominion Council of Agriculture.Partridge's advocacy helped to legitimize a possibility that was realized with the founding of the Canadian Wheat Board in 1935. An idealist, original thinker, and leading figure in the early Western agrarian movement, Partridge provided the spark for a series of important initiatives and is still widely regarded as an elder statesman.