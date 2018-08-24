Log in
Government of Canada : Secures Market Access for all British Columbia Fresh Cherry Varieties to Japan

08/24/2018

August 24, 2018 - Winfield, British Columbia - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, along with Member of Parliament for Kelowna-Lake Country, Stephen Fuhr, announced today that the Government of Canada has secured market access for British Columbia (B.C.) fresh cherries to Japan. In 2017, Japan imported over $62.7 million (CAD) of fresh cherries from around the world.

Building on Canada's efforts to deepen its trade relationships and commitment to creating new export opportunities, this market access marks a key deliverable from the Minister's recent trade mission to Japan in March 2018. This is one of many opportunities that will help Canada to reach the target of $75 billion in annual agri-food exports by 2025.

Once the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) enters into force, Canadian agriculture and agri-food exports will benefit from preferential access to key Asian markets, including Japan. Through the CPTPP, Japan's tariffs of 8.5% on fresh cherries will be eliminated over 5 years from entry into force.

Quotes

'The Government of Canada is pleased to announce the new market access for British Columbia fresh cherries to Japan. Our Government is committed to seeking market access opportunities across the globe to strengthen our bilateral trade relationships, put more money in the pockets of Canadian farmers, and grow the middle class in Canada.'

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

'Our Government has worked closely with B.C.'s cherry growers to achieve this significant milestone. Selling fresh, high-quality cherries to Japan will help drive economic growth, while creating more job opportunities in British Columbia.'

- Stephen Fuhr, Member of Parliament for Kelowna - Lake Country

'The BC Cherry Association is extremely pleased that efforts from government and industry have secured access to the Japanese market for Canadian cherries. Our growers and industry partners look forward to building long-lasting relationships with Japanese customers and cannot wait to see cherries branded with the maple leaf in stores across Japan.'

- Sukhpaul Bal, President, BC Cherry Association

Quick facts

  • Japan was Canada's third-largest market for agri-food and seafood with exports of $4.5 billion in 2017.

  • Fresh cherry exports to Japan could be worth up to $8 million annually, according to industry experts. The increased access will advance the competitiveness of, and create new opportunities for, the fresh cherry sector.

  • Once the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership enters into force, it will be one of the largest free trade agreements in the world -11 countries representing nearly 500 million people, with a combined GDP of $13.5 trillion, or 13.5% of global GDP.

Contacts

Office of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay
613-773-1059

Media Relations
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Ottawa, Ontario
613-773-7972
1-866-345-7972
media.relations@agr.gc.ca
Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada
Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture

Government of Canada published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 19:41:01 UTC
