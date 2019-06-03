Government of Canada : Takes Additional Steps to Stand Up for Canada's Steel Industry and Its Workers

June 3, 2019 - Ottawa, Ontario - Department of Finance Canada

The Government of Canada continues to stand up for Canadian steel workers and producers, and is committed to doing all it can to ensure that workers, communities, and the industry as a whole have the support needed to continue to create good, well-paying, middle class jobs.

In keeping with that commitment, today the Government introduced a Notice of Ways and Means Motion that would temporarily amend the Customs Tariff to remove the two-year moratorium on the imposition of safeguard measures on imports previously subject to safeguards. These amendments would give the Government the flexibility needed to stabilize Canada's steel market and further protect Canadian steel workers and producers from global instability and the harmful effects of potential surges in imports.

As announced on April 26, 2019, the Government is also working with Canadian workers and industry leaders on actions that could further protect sectors like steel from unfair trade.