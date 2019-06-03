Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Canada : Takes Additional Steps to Stand Up for Canada's Steel Industry and Its Workers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 04:29pm EDT

June 3, 2019 - Ottawa, Ontario - Department of Finance Canada

The Government of Canada continues to stand up for Canadian steel workers and producers, and is committed to doing all it can to ensure that workers, communities, and the industry as a whole have the support needed to continue to create good, well-paying, middle class jobs.

In keeping with that commitment, today the Government introduced a Notice of Ways and Means Motion that would temporarily amend the Customs Tariff to remove the two-year moratorium on the imposition of safeguard measures on imports previously subject to safeguards. These amendments would give the Government the flexibility needed to stabilize Canada's steel market and further protect Canadian steel workers and producers from global instability and the harmful effects of potential surges in imports.

As announced on April 26, 2019, the Government is also working with Canadian workers and industry leaders on actions that could further protect sectors like steel from unfair trade.

Disclaimer

Government of Canada published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 20:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:49pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : hosts public meetings for Moneta Divide oil and gas project
PU
04:47pU.S. probe of Google's online ad dominance would appease long suffering rivals, publishers
RE
04:43pEnergy Higher, Oil Futures Hover Near Bear Market -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:33pPolicymaker suggests U.S. trade war may test Fed's 'patience'
RE
04:29pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Takes Additional Steps to Stand Up for Canada's Steel Industry and Its Workers
PU
04:23pKevin Hassett Says Mexico Tariffs Plan Didn't Play Role in Departure -- Update
DJ
04:16pWARREN BUFFETT : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:14pMajor automakers post U.S. higher May new vehicle sales
RE
04:05pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Carves Out Fresh 21-month Low On Trade Uncertainty
DJ
04:04pTSX falls  0.13 percent to 16,015.89
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : Infineon revs up auto business with $10 billion Cypress deal
2KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : profit warning, rising debt doubts trigger share slump
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. set to grant tentative approval to American, Qantas venture - source..
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Sephora to shut U.S. stores for diversity trainin..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About