Government of Canada : Takes Next Step in Support of Canada's Steel Industry and Its Workers

June 5, 2019 - Ottawa, Ontario - Department of Finance Canada

Earlier this week, the Government of Canada announced it would take further action to support Canadian steel workers and help the industry continue to create good, well-paying, middle class jobs.

Following through on that promise, today the Government tabled an Act to amend the Customs Tariff and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal Act. The Act would temporarily remove the two-year moratorium on the imposition of certain safeguard measures, giving the Government flexibility to act faster to stabilize Canada's steel market and protect Canadian steel workers in the case of harmful surges in imports.

As announced on April 26, 2019, the Government is also working with Canadian workers and industry leaders on actions that could further protect sectors like steel from unfair trade.