Government of Canada : Tribunal Finds Injury—Carbon Steel Welded Pipe from Pakistan, the Philippines, Turkey and Vietnam

02/15/2019 | 05:12pm EST

Ottawa, Ontario, February 15, 2019-The Canadian International Trade Tribunal today found that the dumping of certain carbon steel welded pipe, originating in or exported from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of the Philippines, the Republic of Turkey (excluding those goods exported by Erbosan Erciyas Boru Sanayii ve Ticaret A.S.) and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, has caused injury to the domestic industry. Anti-dumping duties will therefore be collected by the Canada Border Services Agency. The complaint was filed by Novamerican Steel Inc., of Montreal, Québec, on behalf of its subsidiaries Nova Tube Inc. and Nova Steel Inc.

The Tribunal will issue the reasons for its finding on March 4, 2019.

The Tribunal is an independent quasi-judicial body that reports to Parliament through the Minister of Finance. It hears cases on dumped and subsidized imports, safeguard complaints, complaints about federal government procurement and appeals of customs and excise tax rulings. When requested by the federal government, the Tribunal also provides advice on other economic, trade and tariff matters.

For details on the specific product under inquiry or for more information, visit the Tribunal's Web site at www.citt-tcce.gc.ca/en/whats-new/ or contact:

Government of Canada published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 22:11:05 UTC
