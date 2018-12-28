Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Canada : Tribunal Finds Injury—Cold-Rolled Steel from China, Korea and Vietnam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 01:10am CET

Ottawa, Ontario, December 21, 2018-The Canadian International Trade Tribunal today found that the dumping and subsidizing of cold-reduced flat-rolled sheet products of carbon steel, originating in or exported from the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Korea, and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, have caused injury to the domestic industry.

Anti-dumping and countervailing duties will therefore be collected by the Canada Border Services Agency. The complainant in this case was ArcerlorMittal Dofasco G.P., of Hamilton, Ontario.

The Tribunal will issue the reasons for its finding on January 7, 2019.

The Tribunal is an independent quasi-judicial body that reports to Parliament through the Minister of Finance. It hears cases on dumped and subsidized imports, safeguard complaints, complaints about federal government procurement and appeals of customs and excise tax rulings. When requested by the federal government, the Tribunal also provides advice on other economic, trade and tariff matters.

Disclaimer

Government of Canada published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2018 00:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:54aYen and franc draw safe-haven bid on renewed growth fears
RE
01:53aFed survey points to a scaling back of bets on emerging market gains
RE
01:50aAsia stocks edge up as Wall St. extends comeback rally
RE
01:48aJean-Pierre Thomas becomes Rusal's new board chairman as part of deal with U.S.
RE
01:37aAsia stocks edge up as Wall Street extends comeback rally
RE
01:31aJapan Nov. industrial output down 1.1 percent month/month - METI
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:11aBOJ policymakers warned of darkening global outlook - December meeting summary
RE
01:10aGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Tribunal Finds Injury—Cold-Rolled Steel from China, Korea and Vietnam
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Former AmEx Boss Chenault Leaving IBM, P&G Boards--Update
2BLUEROCK'S TOTAL INCOME+ REAL ESTATE FUND : Announces 24th Consecutive Distribution for Q4 at a 5.25% Annua..
3HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Health I..
4LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : Wins $712.5 Million Navy Contract
5DEADLINE ALERT: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Actio..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.