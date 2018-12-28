Government of Canada : Tribunal Finds Injury—Cold-Rolled Steel from China, Korea and Vietnam

Ottawa, Ontario, December 21, 2018-The Canadian International Trade Tribunal today found that the dumping and subsidizing of cold-reduced flat-rolled sheet products of carbon steel, originating in or exported from the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Korea, and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, have caused injury to the domestic industry.

Anti-dumping and countervailing duties will therefore be collected by the Canada Border Services Agency. The complainant in this case was ArcerlorMittal Dofasco G.P., of Hamilton, Ontario.

The Tribunal will issue the reasons for its finding on January 7, 2019.

