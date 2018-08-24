Log in
Government of Canada : Tribunal Initiates Final Injury Inquiry—Cold-Rolled Steel from China, Korea and Vietnam

08/24/2018 | 07:07pm CEST

Ottawa, Ontario, August 24, 2018-The Canadian International Trade Tribunal today initiated an inquiry to determine whether the dumping and subsidizing of cold-reduced flat-rolled sheet products of carbon steel originating in or exported from the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Korea and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam have caused injury or retardation or are threatening to cause injury. This final injury inquiry was initiated further to a notice received from the Canada Border Services Agency stating that preliminary determinations had been made respecting the dumping and subsidizing of the above-mentioned goods.

On December 21, 2018, the Tribunal will determine whether the dumping and subsidizing have caused injury or retardation or are threatening to cause injury to the domestic industry.

The Tribunal is an independent quasi-judicial body that reports to Parliament through the Minister of Finance. It hears cases on dumped and subsidized imports, safeguard complaints, complaints about federal government procurement and appeals of customs and excise tax rulings. When requested by the federal government, the Tribunal also provides advice on other economic, trade and tariff matters.

Disclaimer

Government of Canada published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 17:06:06 UTC
