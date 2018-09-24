Log in
Government of Canada : Tribunal Initiates Inquiry—Nitisinone Capsules from Sweden

09/24/2018 | 06:19pm CEST

Ottawa, Ontario, September 24, 2018-The Canadian International Trade Tribunal today initiated a preliminary injury inquiry into a complaint by Laboratoire KABS Inc. and MendeliKABS Inc., of Saint‑Hubert, Quebec, that they have suffered injury as a result of the dumping of certain nitisinone capsules from the Kingdom of Sweden. The Tribunal's inquiry is conducted pursuant to the Special Import Measures Act as a result of the initiation of a dumping investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

On November 20, 2018, the Tribunal will determine whether there is a reasonable indication that the alleged dumping has caused injury. If so, the CBSA will continue its investigation and, by December 20, 2018, will issue a preliminary determination. If this preliminary determination indicates that there has been dumping, the CBSA will then continue its investigation and, concurrently, the Tribunal will initiate a final injury inquiry. Definitive anti-dumping duties will be imposed only if the Tribunal finds that dumped products are injuring or threatening to injure the Canadian producers.

The Tribunal is an independent quasi-judicial body that reports to Parliament through the Minister of Finance. It hears cases on dumped and subsidized imports, safeguard complaints, complaints about federal government procurement and appeals of customs and excise tax rulings. When requested by the federal government, the Tribunal also provides advice on other economic, trade and tariff matters.

Any interested person, association or government that wishes to participate in the Tribunal's inquiry may do so by filing a Notice of Participation.

Government of Canada published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 16:18:08 UTC
