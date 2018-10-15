Log in
Government of Canada : Tribunal continues finding—carbon steel welded pipe from Chinese Taipei, India, Oman, Korea, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates

10/15/2018 | 11:58pm CEST

Ottawa, Ontario, October 15, 2018-The Canadian International Trade Tribunal today continued its finding made on December 11, 2012, in Inquiry No. NQ-2012-003, concerning the dumping and subsidizing of carbon steel welded pipe from Chinese Taipei, the Republic of India, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.

The Tribunal found that the dumping and subsidizing of carbon steel welded pipe from Chinese Taipei, India, Oman, Korea, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates were likely to result in injury. The Canada Border Services Agency will therefore continue to impose anti-dumping and countervailing duties on these products.

The Tribunal is an independent quasi-judicial body that reports to Parliament through the Minister of Finance. It hears cases on dumped and subsidized imports, safeguard complaints, complaints about federal government procurement and appeals of customs and excise tax rulings. When requested by the federal government, the Tribunal also provides advice on other economic, trade and tariff matters.

Disclaimer

Government of Canada published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 21:57:10 UTC
