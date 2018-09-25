Government of Canada : Vancouver Island Receives Foreign Trade Zone Designation

Foreign Trade Zone status will help businesses facilitate exports and create jobs for the middle class

September 24, 2018 - Vancouver Island, British Columbia - Western Economic Diversification Canada

Small- and medium-sized enterprises from Port Hardy to Victoria will benefit from new jobs and business opportunities, thanks to Vancouver Island's official designation as a Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ), championed by the Vancouver Island Economic Alliance (VIEA).

Foreign trade is vital to sustaining and growing Vancouver Island's economy. With the new Foreign Trade Zone designation, VIEA will highlight the region's network of trading centers and leverage its unique location with multiple deep-water ports and airports. These ports have the capacity to handle 10 times current volumes, serving North America, Latin America and Asia. This designation is an important element in strengthening traditional Island industries on the world stage while attracting new manufacturing opportunities.

Designating Vancouver Island as an FTZ Point aligns with the Government of Canada's priorities to help businesses compete in international markets and global value chains. With Canada's unmatched investment climate, duty-free manufacturing tariff regime and low corporate taxes, Vancouver Island will continue to play a key role as a strategic location for international trade.