Government of Canada : announces support for at least 830 aluminum sector workers in the Côte-Nord region

Government fulfilling its commitment to protect Canadian aluminum workers and Canadian interests

July 5, 2019 - Sept-Îles, Quebec

The steel and aluminum sectors are key contributors to the Canadian economy, providing well-paying jobs in many regions.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, announced a contribution of $15-million based on an investment of $124 million in 2019/2020, in a total project valued at over $474 million over the next few years. This investment will help maintain at least 830 jobs at Aluminerie Alouette in Sept-Îles, Quebec.

This investment will support Aluminerie Alouette in adopting new technologies at its facilities, helping the company maintain its strategic position in the world market and continue to meet market demand in the short and long term.

The Government is investing in Canada's world-class steel and aluminum producers, such as EVRAZ North America; Algoma Steel Inc.; ArcelorMittal; Elysis, an Alcoa Corporation and Rio Tinto Aluminum joint venture; and Alcoa Deschambault Aluminerie (in French). These investments will ensure that these companies continue to provide thousands of middle-class Canadians with good jobs and to contribute significantly to our economy and manufacturing supply chains.