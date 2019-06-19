Government of Canada : announces support for the aluminum sector in Quebec

Government fulfilling its commitment to protect Canadian aluminum workers and Canadian interests

June 19, 2019 - Deschambault, Quebec

The steel and aluminum sectors are key contributors to the Canadian economy, providing well-paying jobs in many regions.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, announced a $10 million investment in an $85 million project that will support more than 520 jobs at Alcoa's aluminum plant in Deschambault-Grondines, Quebec, and that will be completed by the end of 2021.

This investment will help the Alcoa Deschambault Aluminerie innovate by acquiring cutting-edge technological equipment that will enable it to increase aluminum production at a lower cost and to better meet market demand in the short and long term.

The Government is investing in Canada's world-class steel and aluminum producers-such as EVRAZ North America, Algoma Steel Inc., ArcelorMittal and Elysis, an Alcoa Corporation and Rio Tinto Aluminum joint venture. These investments will ensure that these companies continue to provide thousands of middle-class Canadians with good jobs and to contribute significantly to our economy and manufacturing supply chains.