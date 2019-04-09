Government of Canada : helps strengthen the Canadian Pork Industry

April 9, 2019 - Ottawa, Ontario - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Today, Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced an investment of over $6 million to help the Canadian Pork industry harness innovation to boost production, strengthen public trust, and expand markets for Canadian pork at home and abroad.

The investment was made under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership. Over $3.8 million through AgriAssurance will help launch on-farm programs for food safety, traceability and animal care and ensure compliance for the PigTrace program. Under AgriMarketing, $1.2 million will help promote and expand markets for Canadian pork and $1.1 million under AgriScience will help producers increase their production with efficient feeding strategies.