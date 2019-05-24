Government of Canada : invests in the poultry sector to drive innovation and growth

May 24, 2019 - Montreal, Quebec - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Today, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau toured the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Montreal in St. Hyacinthe, where she announced an investment of up to $8.24 million to the Canadian Poultry Research Council under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, AgriScience Program Clusters.

This funding, which is in addition to an investment of $3.78 million from industry, will be used to develop new products and processes to address threats to the poultry value chain and improve poultry health and welfare. It also aims to develop best management practices at the farm level to improve food safety and reinforce public trust.

The project builds on the successes of two previous poultry clusters, and is expected to result in the development of alternatives to antibiotics through research on antimicrobial use and resistance, as well as healthier and safer products by the poultry food chain. The research is also expected to lead to improvements to the health and welfare of turkeys and laying hens, and maintain the long-term viability of the poultry value chain through improved bird production, virus benchmarking, development of precision agriculture tools, and controls on effluents from production operations affecting the environment and greenhouse gases.

