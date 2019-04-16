Government of Canada : invests in world-leading clean water technology

SDTC investment will help lower water usage and greenhouse gas emissions in the shale gas industry

April 16, 2019 - Richmond, British Columbia

A strong economy and a clean environment go hand in hand. That's why the Government of Canada is supporting the development of technologies that lead to less pollution, healthier communities and the creation of well-paying middle-class jobs.

Today, the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, announced an investment of $4.4 million to clean up industrial waste water. Joe Peschisolido, Member of Parliament for Steveston-Richmond East, joined Minister Sajjan for the announcement.

This investment in Saltworks Technologies Inc. supports the AirBreather, an innovation that addresses a critical problem in the oil and gas industry: how to dispose of wastewater in a cost-effective and environmentally safe way. The AirBreather removes the need for chemical pre-treatment and reduces wastewater volumes safely through evaporation. This clean innovation is expected to reduce costs in the shale gas industry as well as reduce the greenhouse gas emissions associated with wastewater disposal. It will also help to maintain 65 jobs at Saltworks and create 20 additional jobs.

This project received investment and support from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), which helps Canadian entrepreneurs accelerate the development and deployment of globally competitive clean technology solutions. The AirBreather builds on another Saltworks clean innovation, the SaltMaker, which was also developed through an investment from SDTC and is now a commercial success.

Investments in clean technology are part of the Government's Innovation and Skills Plan, a multi-year strategy to position Canada as a global leader in innovation and create good middle-class jobs right across the country.

