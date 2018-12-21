Government of Canada : supporting Canadian ingenuity through the Low Carbon Economy Challenge

December 20, 2018 - Ottawa, Ontario



Canadians are full of good ideas-entrepreneurs and engineers across the country are brimming with ingenuity, ready to find solutions to our pressing challenges and bring them to market. Climate change is our biggest challenge and one of our biggest economic opportunities, which is why the Government of Canada is committed to supporting projects that will drive down emissions and drive job creation.



Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, launched the $50 million Partnerships stream of the Low Carbon Economy Challenge. The Partnerships stream will focus on projects that will generate clean growth and reduce emissions for Indigenous communities and organizations, small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and small municipalities. Applicants to the Partnerships stream will have until March 8, 2019, to apply, and information can be found on the Low Carbon Economy Challenge.

Canadians are feeling the effects of climate change in more frequent extreme weather-forest fires, floods and deadly heatwaves that are having real human and economic impacts on people across the country. As we look forward to 2019 and further, it's important to invest in projects that will help Canada reduce emissions and take action on climate change.

The Government of Canada's Low Carbon Economy Fund is an important part of Canada's climate plan. The Fund helps put the climate plan into action by leveraging investments in projects that will reduce carbon pollution, generate clean growth, save Canadians money on their energy bills and help create the jobs of the future.