Government of Canada : supports climate action by City of Calgary

03/13/2019 | 04:59pm EDT

March 13, 2019 - Calgary, Alberta

Canadians are feeling the impacts and costs of climate change firsthand. By working together, we can take action on climate change in a way that benefits all Canadians. That's why the Government of Canada is working with businesses, cities and towns, Indigenous communities, universities, schools and hospitals to reduce pollution, improve our health, and make life more affordable.

This week, Kent Hehr, Member of Parliament for Calgary Centre, on behalf of Minister Catherine McKenna, announced support for climate action by the City of Calgary. Funding of up to $5.9 million, subject to a formal funding agreement, will help Calgary's Waste & Recycling Services reduce greenhouse gas emissions by expanding its landfill gas collection systems. The East Calgary Waste Management Facility will install new wells to collect landfill gas, distribution piping for wells, and mechanical and electrical upgrades to expand the volume of landfill gas collected.

The funding comes from the Government of Canada's Low Carbon Economy Fund, an important part of Canada's climate plan. The Fund invests in projects that reduce carbon pollution, save money, and create good jobs in a clean economy.

Canada's climate plan puts Canada on track for the biggest reduction in carbon emissions in our country's history. The plan comprises over 50 measures, including investing in clean energy and phasing out coal power, building public transit, and introducing a price on carbon pollution so that it is no longer free to pollute.

Disclaimer

Government of Canada published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 20:58:03 UTC
