Government of Canada : to help western Canadian businesses increase international trade in the digital sector

Information and communication technology (ICT) industries are the backbone of the global digital economy. They are key drivers of productivity growth in our knowledge economy. Western Canadian small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are working to increase the market share of Canadian ICT products.

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD), announced two projects totaling $2,725,111 to increase trade in the technology sector. The Information and Communication Technologies Association of Manitoba (ICTAM) will receive $2,625,111 to support a pan-western initiative to increase global trade, known as Tech West Canada. The Campfire Union Inc., operating as Flipside XR, will receive $100,000 through the Women Entrepreneurship Fund to convert real-time animation software to operate on a new virtual reality platform.

Through these investments, ICTAM is leading a western Canadian consortium of businesses attending international ICT trade shows over three years. It is expected that 168 SMEs will participate in 12 events over three years and generate $400 million in sales. The Flipside XR project will result in two new highly qualified jobs, increased service revenue, and the launch of their software on a new hardware platform to increase their user base. A significant portion of Flipside's revenue comes from exports as 91 per cent of their users are located in 54 foreign countries.

