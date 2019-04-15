Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Canada : to help western Canadian businesses increase international trade in the digital sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 11:23am EDT

April 15, 2019 - Winnipeg, Manitoba - Western Economic Diversification Canada

Information and communication technology (ICT) industries are the backbone of the global digital economy. They are key drivers of productivity growth in our knowledge economy. Western Canadian small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are working to increase the market share of Canadian ICT products.

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD), announced two projects totaling $2,725,111 to increase trade in the technology sector. The Information and Communication Technologies Association of Manitoba (ICTAM) will receive $2,625,111 to support a pan-western initiative to increase global trade, known as Tech West Canada. The Campfire Union Inc., operating as Flipside XR, will receive $100,000 through the Women Entrepreneurship Fund to convert real-time animation software to operate on a new virtual reality platform.

Through these investments, ICTAM is leading a western Canadian consortium of businesses attending international ICT trade shows over three years. It is expected that 168 SMEs will participate in 12 events over three years and generate $400 million in sales. The Flipside XR project will result in two new highly qualified jobs, increased service revenue, and the launch of their software on a new hardware platform to increase their user base. A significant portion of Flipside's revenue comes from exports as 91 per cent of their users are located in 54 foreign countries.

Canada's Innovation and Skills Plan aims to build an economy in which Canadians have access to high-quality jobs and Canadian businesses are well-placed to participate in a rapidly evolving and competitive global marketplace.

Disclaimer

Government of Canada published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 15:22:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:38aCD CESKÉ DRÁHY : Changes in the Supervisory Board of České dráhy, a. s. as of 15 April 2019
PU
11:32aGerman bosses urge government to stop EU proposal on connected cars
RE
11:30aWall Street slips as big bank results disappoint
RE
11:28aASPARAGUS : The king of spring
PU
11:27aVivendi presses on with UMG stake sale as music arm drives revenue
RE
11:23aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : County Employment and Wages in West Virginia – Third Quarter 2018
PU
11:23aUNESCO UNITED NATIONS EDUCATIONAL SCIENTIFIC AN : advocates ROAM principles to harness AI for journalism and media development
PU
11:23aGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Minister Morneau Talks Equality, Shared Growth at G20, IMF and World Bank Meetings
PU
11:23aGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : to help western Canadian businesses increase international trade in the digital sector
PU
11:23aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Farmers furious over non-use of irish barley in feed rations
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AUDI AG : VW to take on Tesla X in China from 2021 with electric SUV
2DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA : DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO : 85.2 KB
3CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION INT'L HOLDI : CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION 'L : Announcements and Notices - Unaudited Fin..
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev enrols Citi, BAML to work on $5 billion Asia IPO - sour..
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : expects core brand's global 2019 sales to be in line with last year - senior exec

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About