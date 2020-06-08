Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Commonwealth of Dominica : DOMINICA IMPLEMENTS RECOVERY PLAN AMID COVID-19 PANDEMIC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 07:43pm BST

The Government of Dominica has come up with a recovery plan to help Dominica's economy to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During an address to the nation, Prime Minister Skerrit stated a huge decline in tax revenue was recorded since the onset of the covid-19 pandemic.

One of Dominica's biggest streams of income, the Citizenship by Investment Programme, has also declined due to the global impact of covid-19.

'As we move forward, there are measures we must take to help cushion the effects of the pandemic on our citizens; as well as the plan to transition to the further re-opening of the economy. We have spent almost 22 million dollars in direct costs in our response to the pandemic so far. And there will be increasing demands to spend more, even at a time when, for obvious reasons, our revenues are plummeting. For the month of April 2020, collections from Personal Income Tax declined by 12 percent, Corporate Income Tax declined by 91 percent, Value Added Tax declined by 34 percent, Excise Tax 30 percent and Import duties by 19 percent. Similarly, as expected, we have seen a decline in CBI revenue. Taxes collected by the Customs Division are estimated to decline by an average of 30 percent for the months of April to June 2020. Taxes collected by the Inland Revenue Division are projected to fall by an average of 20% for that same period. This must be views in the context of a country that is still recovering from the utter devastation caused by Hurricane Maria less than three years ago,' the Prime Minister stated.

Government has worked with local, financial institutions to accommodate customers during the pandemic. In many cases, a deferment on loan payments were offered to the customers.

'Notwithstanding the negative impact of the pandemic on Government's fiscal situation, the need to address the economic challenges currently being encountered by many of our residents and business, has not been ignored. Very early on, with the assistance of the Central Bank, we engaged with financial institutions to provide relief to customers from payments of loans, mortgages and credit card debts. In most instances customers have the option to defer payments for a period of up to six months and I am advised that many people are taking advantage of that option. We also extended the deadline for the filing of personal and corporate income tax returns, and the payment of income tax was extended by three months for companies with financial year ending in January 2020 to June 2020. We will also give consideration to waiving penalties for businesses that enter into payment plans within 6 months of the new payment deadline, for amounts due in respect of the same tax periods,' Prime Minister Skerrit explained.

Disclaimer

Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica published this content on 08 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2020 18:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:34pStocks gain on quick economic revival hopes, oil slides
RE
03:31pCorrection to Federal Budget Deficit Nears $2 Trillion Article
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:13pNAREIT NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REAL ESTATE INVES : President Trump Signs Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility into Law
PU
03:09pU.S. BACKS CHANGES TO AVIATION EMISSIONS SCHEME : sources
RE
03:00pNasdaq rises to record again on economic recovery hopes
RE
02:53pTurkey launches safeguard investigation on staple fibres of polyesters
PU
02:53pEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $500,000 to Support Growth of the Manufacturing and Construction Sectors Near Opportunity Zone in Albuquerque, New Mexico
PU
02:43pPHONE SURVEY DATA : Monitoring COVID-19 Impact on Firms and Households in Ethiopia
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca, Gilead merger doubted by Wall Street analysts
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Says Latest Investigation Won't Affect Operating Business
4ERICSSON AB : Ericsson flags losses from China 5G contracts, takes 1 billion SEK charge
5PLUS500 LTD. : Plus500 shares fall 10% after big revenue hit from client trading wins

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group