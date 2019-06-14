Log in
Government of Finland : Finland to participate in the meeting of the energy and environment ministers at the G20 Summit in Japan on 15–16 June

06/14/2019 | 03:44am EDT

Ministry of Economic Affairs and EmploymentMinistry of the Environment14.6.201910.30
Press release

Japan has invited Finland to participate in the meeting of energy and environment ministers, which is part of the programme of Japan's presidency of the G20 Summit. The Ministerial Meeting on Energy Transitions and Global Environment for Sustainable Growth will take place in Karuizawa on 15-16 June 2019. Finland is one of the so-called outreach countries invited to the meeting. The themes of the meeting are the global energy transition, climate and sustainable growth, prevention of ocean plastic pollution, and resource efficiency

Finland's representatives at the meetings are permanent secretaries Jari Gustafsson from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment and Hannele Pokka from the Ministry of the Environment. The meeting consists of a joint session and separate meetings of the energy and environment ministers.

The objective of the energy ministers' meeting is to emphasise the importance of the interaction between economic growth, environmental affairs, energy security and emissions reduction. Another objective is to strengthen the role of the G20 countries in the energy transitions and to promote innovations in the energy sector. The meeting particularly welcomes Finland's contribution in questions related to the final disposal of nuclear waste, since Finland is a global forerunner in this area. Finland will also emphasise various means of progressing to a flexible and clean energy system.

Themes of the meeting of ministers of the environment include resource efficiency and circular economy, ocean plastic pollution, innovations, and the use of nature-based solutions to promote a cleaner environment and adaptation to climate change. As a circular economy expert and author of an ambitious national Plastics Roadmap, Finland is expected to provide a strong input.

Japan is hosting the G20 Summit for the first time. During its presidency, Japan will seek to promote the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and free trade.

In Japan, Finland is perceived as a specialist in nuclear waste disposal and the circular economy. The World Circular Economy Forum WCEF organised in Yokohama last autumn highlighted Finland's competence and active approach. Furthermore, this year marks the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Finland and Japan.

Follow the meeting on Twitter using hashtag #G20Japan.

Inquiries:

Juho Korteniemi, Senior Specialist, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, tel. +358 50 567 0715, Twitter: @JuhoKorteniemi

Taru Savolainen, Senior Specialist, Ministry of the Environment, tel. +358 40 535 8622, Twitter @taruelisa

Markus Kokko, Press Counsellor, the Embassy of Finland in Tokyo, tel. +81 3 544 760 00, Twitter @markuskokko

Disclaimer

Government of Finland published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 07:43:03 UTC
