Government of French Republic Prime Minister : Climate protection at the heart of the Covid-19 post crisis

The Meseberg Climate Working Group brings together all the German and French ministers concerned by climate policy. It is the result of a joint call by Chancellor Merkel and President Macron in 2018.

Chaired by the Ministers of State for Ecology Brune Poirson and Jochen Flasbarth, the Franco-German Meseberg Climate Working Group has paved the way to sustainable economic development after the Covid-19 pandemic. All the ministers from the two countries who are involved in climate policy have participated in its work.The two governments propose to makecentral to the ' European Green Deal ', so that it benefits the economic recovery of the European Union (EU) as a whole, whose final goal is achievement of carbon neutrality.

With a sustainable financial system, intersectoral innovations and a strong circular economy, it is possible to give fresh impetus to climate protection, innovation and employment. In the context of the Covid 19 pandemic and its economic impact, the Franco-German position sends a strong signal making it clear that the two countries remain firmly committed to the goal of greenhouse gas neutrality by 2050 and endorse the proposal to bring the European goal for greenhouse gas emission reduction up to between 50 and 55% by 2030.

At international level too, the EU, as the power that pioneered climate protection, must encourage a recovery respectful of the environment and orientated towards the 2030 Agenda's Sustainable Development Goals.

International financing of the climate has a major role to play in this regard. The upcoming EU Summits with China and the African Union are also of key importance if significant progress is to be made in climate protection worldwide.

Conservation of biodiversity should also be an essential consideration after the health crisis. The Covid 19 crisis shows that loss of biodiversity and development of pandemics are connected. At global level, the two States wish to create an ambitious policy framework for biodiversity for the post-2020 period.