Government of Georgia : Despite the pandemic, new manufacturing enterprises continue to open in Georgia

07/18/2020 | 09:06am EDT

2020-07-18

With support from the Enterprise Georgia agency, a new copper and aluminum wire manufacturing enterprise equipped with latest technologies has opened in Tbilisi.

The company, at the initial stage after the enterprise's commissioning, secures 100 new jobs. After reaching a full operational cycle, however, 250 people will be employed.

15 million GEL has been invested.

The enterprise is owned by Koç Kablo, a company with 35 years of experience.
Under the Enterprise Georgia program, the company received immovable property to build the manufacturing enterprise.

Under the Enterprise Georgia program, 363 projects have been supported with a cumulative investment volume of 796.1 million GEL, of which loans approved by commercial banks make up 508 million GEL. A total of over 16,050 jobs have been created.

Disclaimer

Government of Georgia published this content on 18 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2020 13:05:07 UTC
