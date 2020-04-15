Government of Georgia : The challenge posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic affects the country's economy and has a negative impact on it. The Economic Group, which is a part of the Interagency Coordination Council, has been working on an anti-crisis plan since day one. The plan is based on three main principles.

The challenge posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic affects the country's economy and has a negative impact on it. The Economic Group, which is a part of the Interagency Coordination Council, has been working on an anti-crisis plan since day one. The plan is based on three main principles. Firstly, we must alleviate the economic challenges faced by our citizens on a daily basis as much as possible; second, we must help businesses retain jobs; and third, we must develop tools that will enable us to swiftly recover economic development once the country starts emerging from the crisis and to return to the starting conditions with which we began this year.

We have implemented a number of measures to accomplish these three principled objectives that are connected with the anti-crisis plan of the economy. I would like to emphasize at this point that the plan may change - both in terms of its constituent measures, as well as the scale of individual measures - due to the link between the epidemiological situation and negative economic impact on the country. Therefore, the plan is divided into two parts: measures that were taken at the beginning of the crisis, within the framework of the assistance that was necessary due to the reduction of critically important economic activity, and the second part, which pertains to the public in terms of social assistance, as well as assistance provided to businesses. Prime Minister's Advisor on Economic Issues Beka Liluashvili discussed these issues during the briefing that was held upon the conclusion of the session of the Anti-Crisis Economic Group under the Interagency Coordination Council.

According to him, the Government of Georgia has two main strategic priorities and objectives in connection with the global challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first is to manage the epidemiological situation in the country, and the second is to minimize the negative economic impact that accompanies the spread of the virus. The connection between these two strategic objectives is clear as the scale and dynamics of the spread of the virus directly determine the degree of impact on citizens' incomes, business and economic activities, and so on.

'To achieve these two strategic objectives, the Government of Georgia set up the Interagency Coordination Council one month before the virus was reported in the country. The council worked every day to minimize epidemiological risks at the beginning, while continuing to work after the discovery of cases of infection in order to manage the epidemiological situation with maximum effectiveness. In terms of the implemented measures, we cooperated with the National Bank of Georgia and we jointly presented and implemented a plan of measures that aided the banking and financial sector, as well as the country's economy. For example: deferring income and property tax payments (with more than 4,500 companies taking advantage of this as of today), subsidizing interest on small hotels; providing state insurance of the prices of food products to prevent the prices from rising; announcing additional VAT refunds, which we have already started, and which will continue during next year as well; and, most importantly, subsidizing utility bills for more than 1.5 million families,' Beka Liluashvili noted.

According to the prime minister's advisor, in addition to these measures, the initial stage of the anti-crisis plan (which was implemented) envisaged supporting financial and banking sectors as well.

'Here, the regulator has worked very effectively to create the appropriate tools, for example, to free up 1.6 billion in capital for the banking sector in order to minimize the threats associated with potential risks. So-called swap operations were carried out, which gave the financial sector additional access to liquidity, in order for this liquidity to then be passed on to various sectors of the economy, and so on. Within the framework of these measures, naturally, the economic team of the country worked every day with financial institutions, experts, and various economic circles in order to assess the various effects of the pandemic on the economy and to implement detailed measures in terms of economic policy,' Beka Liluashvili stated.

He also stated that as a result of working with the donors, the state will be able to mobilize resources amounting to about $1.5 billion in budgetary aid. Also, international financial organizations have expressed readiness to provide the Georgian private sector with similar resources, depending on demand.

'In addition to this agreement, we have reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, among others, which was officially announced today via a statement issued by the fund. Under this agreement, the fund will provide additional funding within the framework of the Extended Fund Facility program to support the economy of the country. About $200 million of the additional funding will be allocated to direct budgetary support, while another $200 million will be allocated to the National Bank of Georgia. I would like to thank the International Monetary Fund, as well as all other international financial institutions. The agreement reached with the fund is no ordinary agreement. This means that strong macroeconomic management exists in the country, which is a benchmark and a given for all other financial institutions and donor organizations, based on which they can freely allocate additional financial resources for the country and this will be completely possible,' the advisor of the head of government stated.

According to Beka Liluashvili, the Anti-Crisis Economic Group that was set up within the framework of the Interagency Coordination Council will provide the public with information on issues pertaining to the country's economy and the working process of the governmental team, as well as the team of the authorities.

'Another, additional meeting was held today with the participation of the prime minister. We discussed the plan of measures that will address the daily needs of the public, in addition to the measures that we have already implemented. In addition to the social package, the plan envisages the allocation of significant financial resources for the private sector and the provision of assistance that would allow the private sector to maximize the retention of jobs. As regards the post-crisis plan, we also discussed the outline of this plan and reviewed all the measures that can be implemented in the post-crisis period in order to quickly revive the country's economic activity and improve the economic situation,' Beka Liluashvili stated.

Press Service of the Government Administration