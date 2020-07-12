Government of Georgia : Travel for Georgia-Dashbashi Canyon

Travel for Georgia-Dashbashi Canyon

First ever private international investments are made in Georgia's protected areas. Unique tourism infrastructure is under development on 83 hectares of land in Dashbashi Canyon, in Algeti National Park.

A unique 240-meter-long glass bridge, with ecotourism trails and a center for visitors, will be built in Dashbashi Canyon.

Also, hotels and other tourism infrastructure will be built in the surrounding areas.

The project, with an investment value of over 50 million GEL, is implemented by Israeli KASS LAND. It is the largest investment in the region, and the sites to be built under the project are new and unique for Georgia.

Relevant work has not ceased even during the pandemic.

Dashbashi Canyon, one of the largest in Europe, incorporates 669 hectares of land.

The project will boost the visibility of the canyon and attract scores of tourists, also regulating infrastructure, employing locals, and developing tourism services.

KASS LAND is also implementing a unique project in Lagodekhi, with a treetop walkway, the only one in the South Caucasus, to be built-there are only 10 walkways of this kind in the world.