Government of Georgia : We have opened a fodder manufacturing enterprise in Sighnaghi

Under the Unified Agricultural Project, and with state support, a fodder manufacturing enterprise opens in Tsnori, Sighnaghi Municipality.

The enterprise employs 25 people.

Equipped in line with modern standards, the enterprise can manufacture up to 80 tons of domestic animal and fish feed.

Almost 900,000 GEL has been invested in the enterprise, of which 60,000 GEL in affordable agricultural loans, and 300,000 GEL through private investments.

Produced goods, branded as Tao Food, will be sold in the local market.

225 new enterprises have been financed under the Unified Agricultural Project.