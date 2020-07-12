Log in
News : Economy & Forex

Government of Georgia : We have opened a fodder manufacturing enterprise in Sighnaghi

07/12/2020 | 07:41am EDT

Under the Unified Agricultural Project, and with state support, a fodder manufacturing enterprise opens in Tsnori, Sighnaghi Municipality.

The enterprise employs 25 people.

Equipped in line with modern standards, the enterprise can manufacture up to 80 tons of domestic animal and fish feed.

Almost 900,000 GEL has been invested in the enterprise, of which 60,000 GEL in affordable agricultural loans, and 300,000 GEL through private investments.

Produced goods, branded as Tao Food, will be sold in the local market.

225 new enterprises have been financed under the Unified Agricultural Project.

Disclaimer

Government of Georgia published this content on 11 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2020 11:40:06 UTC
