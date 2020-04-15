Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Manitoba : Manitoba Officially Adopts New West Partnership Trade Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 03:41pm EDT
April 15, 2020
- - -
Proclamation of Legislative Provisions and Regulations to Adopt Agreement Will Expand Province's Trade Markets, Increase Business Opportunities and Create Jobs: Eichler

Manitoba has proclaimed the final legislative provisions and regulations necessary to officially adopt the New West Partnership Trade Agreement that will bring the province new and exciting opportunities for private-sector investment and job creation, Economic Development and Training Minister Ralph Eichler announced today.

'The adoption of this trade agreement with the three other western provinces brings Manitoba into a new and exciting era in positioning itself for economic growth,' said Eichler. 'Our province will move forward and prosper through diversified markets for trade and the creation of quality jobs, while our participation in the agreement strengthens the economic potential of the four jurisdictions as a whole.'

Manitoba entered the New West Partnership with Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia in 2016, creating an open and common trade market of more than 11 million people with a combined GDP of more than $750 billion. The Manitoba government cabinet's new proclamation this week has brought into force provisions of the Business Names Registration Act, the Partnerships Act, the Corporations Act and the Cooperatives Act, as well as regulatory changes, to enable reciprocal registrations of businesses across the four provinces and an elimination of unnecessary and antiquated fees for them.

The New West Partnership Trade Agreement commits each of the four western provinces to enhance trade, investment and labour mobility, and to remove barriers to the movement of goods, services, investment and people within and between the jurisdictions. Manitoba companies and families will benefit from improved business opportunities through the partnership, which covers more than 30 per cent of Canada's population.

'The potential through the New West Partnership for the creation of quality jobs is in step with our government's Manitoba Works program, which aims to generate 40,000 new jobs in our province over the next four years,' said Eichler. 'This trade agreement brings opportunities for new growth, and has long been called for by Manitoba business owners and chambers of commerce. It's a chance for Manitoba to take advantage of its enormous potential with its resource wealth and its central location in Canada and North America.'

Manitoba's entry to the New West Partnership, which was formed in 2010 by the governments of British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan, strengthens and expands Canada's largest, barrier-free interprovincial market. By adopting the agreement, Manitoba is strengthening its industries and positioning itself to prosper in the national economy while making families across the province safer and stronger.

- 30 -

Disclaimer

Government of Manitoba published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 19:40:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:06pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Crews Work on Colchester Segment of Essential Gas Resiliency Project
PU
04:04pCitigroup profit tumbles 46% on expected credit card losses
RE
04:03pWall Street falls on dour economic data, corporate earnings
RE
04:03pAfter Trump halt to WHO funds, U.S. could redirect money to aid groups - officials
RE
04:01pCITY OF HUBBARD OR : Noxious Vegetation
PU
03:59pFed's Bostic Says No Way to Know How Future of Economy Will Turn Out
DJ
03:56pCitigroup profit tumbles 46% on expected credit card losses
RE
03:56pTAX POLICY CENTER : Is A Modified Destination-Based Income Tax The Solution For Taxing Global Multinational Corporations?
PU
03:54pArgentina a 'black box' as $70 billion debt talks enter final act
RE
03:51pDraegerwerk orders spike in first-quarter due to coronavirus pandemic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Apple has a $399 iPhone SE for the budget-conscious as coronavirus stalls economy
2Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
3EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Update on Europcar Mobility Group's cost-saving and cash preserv..
4ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells staff
5ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group