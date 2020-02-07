Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Manitoba : Province Launching Research Project to Reduce Wildlife Predation of Livestock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 05:33pm EST
February 7, 2020
- - -
More than 2,000 Livestock Lost Annually Due to Predation: Pedersen

The Manitoba government is launching a three-year applied research project to identify and test ways to reduce economic loss from wildlife predation of cattle and sheep herds, Agriculture and Resource Development Minister Blaine Pedersen announced today.

'Wildlife predation of commercial livestock is a significant problem for Manitoba producers, with more than 2,000 commercial animals lost each year,' said Pedersen. 'This results in significant economic losses to producers, as well as higher costs to Manitobans through their share of compensation under the Wildlife Damage Compensation Program funded by the federal and provincial governments.'

The Manitoba government will provide a grant up to $300,000 over three years for the Livestock Predation Prevention Project, which will be developed and led by the Livestock Predation Protection Working Group. Members of the group include Manitoba Beef Producers, Manitoba Sheep Association, Manitoba Goat Association, Manitoba Trappers Association, Manitoba Agriculture and Resource Development, Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation, and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.

'Manitoba Beef Producers has long advocated for strategies to reduce the risk of negative wildlife-livestock interaction and conflict, and we are pleased to see this important project moving forward,' said Dianne Riding, president, Manitoba Beef Producers. 'Predation-related challenges pose a significant concern for Manitoba's livestock producers, who pride themselves on providing quality animal care and husbandry. This project will help improve the understanding of the risks, and work toward developing effective prevention and mitigation methods to reduce future losses.'

The project's key activities will be:
• conducting on-farm predation risk assessments and planning in consultation with producers,
• testing on-farm predation prevention and removal practices, and
• sharing information with producers about management practices and research project results.

Pedersen noted the research project will target the highest-known predation areas and emerging problem areas. Currently, the highest incidence of predation is in the northern Interlake and Parkland regions.

The governments of Canada and Manitoba currently provide compensation to affected producers through the Wildlife Damage Compensation Program, up to a maximum of $3,000 per animal. This program has paid producers an average of more than $1.8 million annually in compensation in recent years.

- 30 -

Disclaimer

Government of Manitoba published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 22:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
06:08pNEBRASKA FARM BUREAU : U.S. Cattle Herd Contracting
PU
05:53pU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | FEBRUARY 07, 2020 Census Bureau to Host 2020 Census Interfaith Partner Summit Interfaith Partner Summit with faith-based leaders from across the nation for a moderated panel discussion about the 2020 Census.
PU
05:44pUtilities Down, But Not By Much, As Falling Treasury Yields Boost Appeal -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:37pCommunications Services Flat On Speculation Of US Investment In Telecom Gear Cos -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:33pGOVERNMENT OF MANITOBA : Province Launching Research Project to Reduce Wildlife Predation of Livestock
PU
05:33pTech Down On Valuation Concerns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:31pFinancials Down, But Losses Limited After Strong Jobs Report -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:27pConsumer Cos Down On Coronavirus Worries -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:24pU.S. energy secretary hopes Mexico, Canada will help export American coal
RE
05:23pHealth Care Down, But Earnings Cushion Losses -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saxena White P.A. Files New Securities Fraud Class Action Complaint Against Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. w..
2MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP :, a Leading National Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announce..
3INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. : INTEMA : reprices and extends expiry of a series of warrants
4PG&E : Weekly Pork Price Summary, February 7, 2020
5CRESVAL CAPITAL CORP. : CRESVAL CAPITAL : Announces Board Change

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group