Government of Mexico Honors RAICES with OHTLI Award at 2018 USHCC National Convention

09/20/2018 | 04:26pm CEST

Washington, DC, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) is proud to announce that the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) received the 2018 Ohtli Award, presented by the Consul of Mexico at the 2018 USHCC National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

0_medium_RIACESOHTLI2018.jpg


1_medium_logo_seal.png


The Ohtli Award is given annually by the USHCC to an individual or group that has “aided, empowered, or positively affected the lives of Mexican nationals in the United States and other countries.” It is one of the highest recognitions given by the Mexican government.

This year, the USHCC is honored to extend this award to RAICES, a nonprofit agency that promotes justice by providing free and low-cost legal services to underserved immigrant children, families, and refugees in Texas. In 2017, RAICES staff closed a staggering 51,000 cases at no cost to the client. Most recently, the organization has been instrumental in reunifying families that were separated under the Administration’s “zero-tolerance policy.”

“As America grapples with a humanitarian crisis, we are thankful for organizations like RAICES that are dedicated to protecting the livelihoods of Hispanic immigrants,” said Fernand Fernandez, USHCC Interim President & CEO. “The staff at RAICES has demonstrated—and continues to demonstrate—powerful compassion and an unbending commitment to justice. The USHCC is honored to be celebrating their important work at our 2018 National Convention.”

“RAICES is humbled to be recognized in front of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, its distinguished leadership, members, speakers and guests,” said Mayra Jimenez, Children’s Program Director for RAICES. “We thank the Mexican Embassy for this great honor in naming us the recipient of the Ohtli Award.”

 

About USHCC

The USHCC actively promotes the economic growth, development, and interests of more than 4.37 million Hispanic-owned businesses, that combined, contribute over $700 billion to the American economy every year. It also advocates on behalf of 260 major American corporations and serves as the umbrella organization for more than 200 local chambers and business associations nationwide. For more information, please visit ushcc.com. Follow us on Twitter @USHCC.

Attachment 

Communications Team
United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
press@ushcc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
