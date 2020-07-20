Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Government of Nepal and the World Bank Launch Youth Employment and Transformation Initiative Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 03:56am EDT

KATHMANDU, July 20, 2020 -The 'Youth Employment Transformation Initiative ' project was jointly launched today by Honorable Minister of Labor, Employment and Social Security Mr. Rameshwor Raya Yadav and World Bank Country Director for Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka, Mr. Faris Hadad-Zervos.

Financed by the World Bank to promote domestic employment, the project will enable poor and vulnerable youth gain access to employment, skills development and capacity building opportunities. Aligned with the Prime Minister Employment Program, the $120 million project will be implemented over the next four years with a focus on improving employment services and labor market outcomes, especially for youth.

'With the onset of COVID-19 and the subsequent contraction of the global job market, Nepal's labor market is also affected with a huge number of job losses. In this context, result-driven implementation of the project at all three levels of the government is of critical importance,' stated Honorable Minister of Labor, Employment and Social Security, Mr. Rameshwor Raya Yadav. 'This project plays a crucial role to expand the employment opportunities in the domestic labor market and to set up an automated system of Labor Information Bank and upgrade the Employment Management Information System by consolidating basic labor market information such as profile of the unemployed persons including knowledge, skills, experience and the potential sector for employment along with the demand and supply aspects of the labor market,' added Minister Yadav thanking the development partner for the continual support in the internal labor market strategy of Nepal.

'In addition to the longer term goals of the project, as part of the World Bank's COVID-19 response, the project funding is being frontloaded this year to support over 75,000 of the most vulnerable unemployed youth at the local level to earn 100 days of wages each through the creation of temporary employment opportunities in the maintenance and upgrading of public infrastructure,' stated World Bank Country Director for Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka, Mr. Faris Hadad-Zervos. 'Working with the government, development partners and the private sector, the World Bank will seek to contribute to a long thread of engagements that align to make a difference in the lives of the most vulnerable people.'

The project agreement was signed in November 2019 by the Government of Nepal (Ministry of Finance) and the World Bank. Of the $120 million credit, about 90 percent is allocated to the local levels to create jobs in the maintenance and upgrading of public infrastructure and public services for 100,000 unemployed youth, 60% of whom will be women as per the project's priority to inclusion. The project will support 753 Employment Service Centers at the local levels to strengthen the workforce and to provide services in registration, profiling, referral, temporary work placement and on-the-job training.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 07:55:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:21aOPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report - Buy Back Program
PU
04:21aACTION-GALACTOSEMIA KIDS : Pediatric Study of AT-007 in Children with Galactosemia
PU
04:21aIMMATICS N : Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination Transaction with Immatics
PU
04:21aWINCANTON : opens fifth Screwfix distribution centre in Stafford
PU
04:21aUPDATE ON NUSTAY COMPLAINT TO EU DIRECTORATE-GENERAL FOR COMPETITION : EU Commission publishes an open call for tenders for a market study on the distribution of hotel accommodation in the EU
AQ
04:21aWired Interface Market Global Analysis, Strong Development By Competitors and Forecasts to 2028
AQ
04:21aFreeCast's SelectTV Adds the Black News Channel
AQ
04:20aRHEINMETALL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:16aVARTA : lays the foundation stone for the expansion of lithium-ion production in Nördlingen in the presence of Prime Minister Markus Söder.
PU
04:16aAT-007 : Development of an Oral Treatment for Patients with Galactosemia
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says Renault/Nissan results 'pathetic'
2BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas plays long-game to be Europe's banking winner from COVID crisis
3TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Registers as a European Company
4KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.4 billion, with 6% comparable sales decrease; in..
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GSK to take 10% stake in Germany's CureVac for $163 million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group