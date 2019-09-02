Government of Norway : Press Conference with EU Commissioner for climate and energy and Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy

The Ministry of Petroleum and Energy invites to a press conference with EU Commissioner Miguel Arias Cañete and Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy Kjell-Børge Freiberg in Oslo on September 5th.

The press conference is part of the European High Level Conference on Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) between the European Union and Norway.

The conference will gather European energy ministers and leading industry and energy companies to exchange experiences and discuss how to develop and implement CCS projects in Europe.

Following the press conference, Equinor will invite to a press event, where Equinor, on behalf of the Northern Lights partnership, will sign Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) on storage of CO2 with several European industrial companies from several countries.

Place: The Norwegian National Opera & Ballet, Kirsten Flagstads plass 1.

Time: Thursday 5th Septemer 13:00-13:30.

Press Contact: Margrete Løbben Hanssen, e-mail: mlh@oed.dep.no /tlf: +47 92 85 78 91.