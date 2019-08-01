Log in
Government of Ontario : Minister's Statement on Federal Carbon Tax Impact on Natural Gas Costs

08/01/2019 | 01:35pm EDT

Minister's Statement on Federal Carbon Tax Impact on Natural Gas Costs

Toronto - Today, Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, issued the following statement in response to Enbridge's application of the federal carbon tax on natural gas rates:

'As we have said from day one, the Ontario government is committed to lowering energy costs and providing transparency for low-income families, seniors and small businesses. That is why we have always been opposed to the federal carbon tax cash grab because it raises the prices of natural gas and gasoline, as the people of Ontario are seeing on their natural gas bills.

The Ontario Energy Board approved Enbridge's application for an annualized rate increase of approximately $86 to $94 in the first year the federal carbon tax is applied. The federal carbon charge will start appearing on bills August 1st, 2019. This is just one more example of how the federal government's carbon tax is making life more unaffordable for families and businesses and the people of Ontario deserve to know the full truth about its impact.

We cancelled the Liberals' cap-and-trade carbon scheme that made life more expensive for the people of Ontario, and we are putting more money back in the pockets of families who are struggling to make ends meet. Yet every month Ontarians will pay the costs incurred under the federal carbon tax.

Let me be perfectly clear, the federal carbon tax is a tax on everything and will make life even more unaffordable for families and businesses in Ontario. That's why our government will continue to use every tool at our disposal to hold the federal government accountable to the people of Ontario, and we will continue to promote affordability and transparency for Ontario energy consumers.'

Disclaimer

Government of Ontario published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 17:34:04 UTC
