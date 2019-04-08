Government of Ontario : Ontario Introduces Transparency Measures to Reveal True Cost of Carbon Tax on Home Heating and Gas

Ontario Introduces Transparency Measures to Reveal True Cost of Carbon Tax on Home Heating and Gas

Province Intends to Require Gasoline Pumps, Natural Gas Bills to Reflect Increased Cost of Federal Carbon Tax

OAKVILLE - Ontario's government is standing up for the people by introducing a series of transparency measures that will prevent the federal government from hiding the true cost of its job-killing carbon tax.

'The people of Ontario deserve to know the full truth about how the federal carbon tax will make their lives more unaffordable,' said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines. 'This job-killing tax will make everything more expensive, but it will hit our wallets hardest when it comes to gas prices and home-heating costs.'

The province plans to bring forward legislation that, if passed, would require stickers to be placed on gasoline pumps that will warn Ontario families of the hidden federal carbon tax that will add more than 11 cents per litre to the price of gasoline by 2022. In addition, the government has communicated to the Ontario Energy Board () its expectation that the ensure the federal carbon tax is clearly reflected on natural gas bills.

'We promised to use every tool at our disposal to protect Ontario workers, seniors and families from the federal government's regressive carbon tax,' said Rod Phillips, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. 'The people of Ontario know that a carbon tax is not the only way to fight climate change and that this tax is as unnecessary as it is unfair. Instead of punishing low- and middle-income families, we encourage the federal government to follow the approach we took with our Made-in-Ontario Environment Plan that will reduce emissions without imposing a job-killing carbon tax on the people of our province.'

Ontario currently leads all of Canada when it comes to greenhouse gas reduction. Ontario families and businesses have already reduced emissions by 22% from 2005 levels. The Made-in-Ontario Environment Plan clearly details how the province will achieve an additional 8% reductions in emissions to hit its 30% emissions reduction target.