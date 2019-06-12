Government of Ontario : Ontario Supporting Forestry Sector in Algoma and Manitoulin Regions

Log in
Ontario Supporting Forestry Sector in Algoma and Manitoulin Regions

06/12/2019 | 10:34am EDT

Ontario Supporting Forestry Sector in Algoma and Manitoulin Regions

Province Creating Jobs in Northern Ontario

Ontario's government is working for the people by supporting the forestry industry in the Algoma Region and Manitoulin Island, creating 138 full-time jobs.

Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, announced an investment of over $2.6 million. Projects include:

  • $2 million for Hornepayne Lumber in Hornepayne to reopen the community's idle sawmill.
  • $255,349 for Kenogami Lake Lumber in Hallébourg to purchase forestry hauling equipment to expand its operations.
  • $175,259 for True North Timber in Chapleau to purchase forestry hauling and harvesting equipment.
  • $166,820 for TGT Trucking in Manitouwadge to purchase forestry hauling equipment, enhance maintenance space and upgrade its operations information system.
  • $41,058 for EACOM Timber in Nairn Centre to introduce a new trim block recovery system.

'The forestry industry is vital to the north's economy,' said Minister Rickford. 'With these investments, we are making our forestry sector more sustainable and creating jobs for northern communities - sending a strong signal to the world that Northern Ontario is open for business and open for jobs.'

  • Since June 2018, the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation has invested more than $82 million in 539 projects, creating or retaining over 1,437 jobs.


Disclaimer

Government of Ontario published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 14:33:05 UTC
