Government of Quebec : A Québec-California carbon market joint auction is being held today

02/19/2020 | 11:05am EST

QUÉBEC, Feb. 19, 2020/CNW Telbec/ - A greenhouse gas emission units auction is being held today. The Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques (MELCC) will hold this auction in conjunction with the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

The joint auction will take place between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET. In total, 57,090,077 emission units for the Current Auction and 8,672,250 emission units for the Advance Auction (2023 vintage) will be put on sale at a minimum price of $22.11 CAD ($16.68 USD). Bidders from Québec and Californiawill be able to submit bids for the purchase of emission units, enabling them to reach their environmental objectives set under their greenhouse gas cap-and-trade system.

Quick fact:

  • The results of the auction (the quantity of emission units sold and final prices) and the identities of participating bidders will be posted on February 26, 2020on the MELCC Web site.

Disclaimer

Government of Quebec published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 16:04:04 UTC
