Government of Quebec : Québec and California will hold a joint cap-and-trade emissions units auction on May 14, 2019

03/15/2019 | 06:34pm EDT

QUÉBEC, March 15, 2019/CNW Telbec/ - The Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques (MELCC) and the California Air Ressources Board (CARB) announced that the next joint carbon market auction will be held on May 14, 2019.

The publication of the Auction Notice, which includes the number of emissions units for sale, minimum prices and application requirements, marks the beginning of the application period. The application period closes on April 15, 2019.

The May 14, 2019Joint Cap-and-Trade Auction #19 Notice is available on the MELCC's website: www.environnement.gouv.qc.ca/changements/carbone/ventes-encheres/avis-resultats-en.htm

Media Relations
Ministère de l'Environnement
et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques
Tel.: 418 521-3991

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2019/15/c5574.html

Disclaimer

Government of Quebec published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 22:33:01 UTC
