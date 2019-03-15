Government of Quebec : Québec and California will hold a joint cap-and-trade emissions units auction on May 14, 2019

QUÉBEC, March 15, 2019/CNW Telbec/ - The Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques (MELCC) and the California Air Ressources Board (CARB) announced that the next joint carbon market auction will be held on May 14, 2019.

The publication of the Auction Notice, which includes the number of emissions units for sale, minimum prices and application requirements, marks the beginning of the application period. The application period closes on April 15, 2019.



Associated link:

The May 14, 2019Joint Cap-and-Trade Auction #19 Notice is available on the MELCC's website: www.environnement.gouv.qc.ca/changements/carbone/ventes-encheres/avis-resultats-en.htm

Source and information :

Media Relations

Ministère de l'Environnement

et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques

Tel.: 418 521-3991

