Government of Republic of Estonia : approves three draft regulations of the minister on the implementation of COVID-19 support measures

Tallinn, Stenbock House, 7 May 2020 - At an e-session, the Government approved the draft regulations of the minister that are necessary to utilise the funds provided by the COVID-19 supplementary budget. The wording of the provision governing the lack of tax arrears in the Regulation of general conditions of granting and using aid was also specified.

Firstly, the draft regulation of the Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure governing the conditions of granting housing loans was approved. The regulation sets out launching a new financial instrument, which will be used to facilitate making housing-related investments in areas of market failure.

Secondly, the draft regulation of the Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure governing the conditions of aid for the demolition of buildings that have fallen out of use was approved. 5 million euros have been allocated for demolition aid as one measure in the area of housing.

Thirdly, the Government approved the draft regulation of the Minister of Finance governing the partial reimbursement of lease payments of commercial and services companies.

Regulations of the minister governing aid measures must be approved in the Government to avoid the duplication of aid and to ensure the targeted use of money.

The provision governing the lack of tax arrears will be specified in the Regulation of general conditions of granting and using aid. Namely, it will be set out that for receiving aid, the applicant cannot have tax arrears as at 12 March 2020, and in the event that tax arrears existed, they must be paid or deferred by the time of applying for aid. Pursuant to the current wording, aid can be paid out if the applicant does not have tax arrears as at 12 March 2020 or they have been deferred.

The regulation will be enforced retroactively from 1 May 2020, i.e., the time the regulation governing general conditions came into force.