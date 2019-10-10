Log in
Government of Republic of Hungary : Hungarian-US cooperation is a success story

10/10/2019 | 05:41am EDT

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán received Eric Stewart, President of the US-Hungarian Business Council and members of a business delegation on Thursday in the Carmelite Monastery in Budapest, Bertalan Havasi, the Deputy State Secretary heading the Press Office of the Prime Minister informed the Hungarian news agency MTI.

This is the fourth time senior executives of highly reputable US firms have paid a visit to Budapest under the auspices of the US-Hungarian Business Council.

At today's talks, which was also attended by Minister of Finance Mihály Varga and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, the parties highlighted that Hungarian-US cooperation is clearly a success story both economically and in terms of defence partnership, while since Donald Trump entered into office, also politically. The parties underlined that the United States is the largest investor from outside the EU in Hungary; 1,700 US companies provide jobs for 106,000 Hungarians. At the same time, 14 of the Hungarian government's 81 strategic partners are US firms.

(MTI)

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Hungary published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 09:40:06 UTC
