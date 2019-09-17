Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Republic of Hungary : Indonesia is an important economic and political partner for Hungary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 07:07am EDT

Indonesia is an important economic and political partner of Hungary as it is situated in the Southeast Asia region which is one of today's most dynamically growing regions of the world economy, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said after he had talks with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.

The Minister highlighted that they agree that international politics must be cleansed of double standards and the wider spread of one-sided opinions which disregard national specificities. It is not right if large international organisations pass irresponsible judgements about countries, and therefore action must be taken also in international relations in the interest of the enforcement of mutual respect, he said.

He pointed out that the whole world is seeking opportunities of cooperation with Southeast Asia which is an economically useful region which offers a variety of trade and investment opportunities. When Hungary embarked upon the strategy of easterly opening, one of the most important goals was to arouse the interest of companies in the Far East operating to high technological standards in investment opportunities in Hungary, and to help Hungarian products to penetrate export markets in the region, he explained.

He said in 2019-2020 it adds to Indonesia's importance that it is a member of the UN Security Council, and in that capacity takes part in the adoption of global strategic and security decisions which involve a great deal of responsibility during our present crucial times. Hungary supported Indonesia's nomination to the post because it shares the Asian country's commitment to the fight against international terrorism and extremism, he recalled.

Regarding economic cooperation, Mr Szijjártó said significant agreements have been concluded recently primarily in the areas of water management and energy supply. Eximbank provided a loan of USD 218 million for one of these projects, as part of which GE is taking part in the modernisation of Indonesia's energy systems, while within the framework of a fixed aid credit agreement Hungarian water management companies are building water purification plants in Indonesia from an allocation of USD 36 million, he listed. He added that several Hungarian companies are conducting negotiations about participation in electronics and IT developments, for the purposes of which Eximbank will provide a credit line worth USD 460 million.

The Foreign Minister condemned trade disputes, and said it is in Hungary's best interests that they should be brought to a conclusion within the shortest possible time. He observed that they had agreed to raise the number of scholarships offered to Indonesian students for studies in Hungary from 50 to 100.

Retno Marsudi stressed the importance of the strengthening of economic relations, and said her country has a vested interest in the extension of economic cooperation with Hungary. She referred to water management as one of the priorities in the building of economic relations, and also said Indonesian companies are interested in investment opportunities in Hungary. The Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs mentioned that the two countries will celebrate the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year.

In answer to a question, Mr Szijjártó said there is a clear dividing line in Europe and in Hungary between political parties, and this manifests itself in their approaches to migration. Hungarian electors know that the governing parties are against migration, protect Hungary's borders and 'want to reserve the right to decide whom we let into our country and whom we want to live together with,' he pointed out.

He added that by contrast, opposition parties support migration. He said electors have a clear choice. In the last few elections, they have already stated which position they support, and in three weeks' time they will have the opportunity again to state their opinion, he said.

Before the press conference, the ministers signed a memorandum of understanding about vocational cooperation between the Ministry for Innovation and Technology and the Indonesian Ministry of Education and Culture.

(Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade/MTI)

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Hungary published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 11:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:35aSMARTER BUSINESS FUNDS : Introducing The Free Small Business Marketing Program
SE
07:25aEuro zone's 140 billion-euro interest windfall could allow spending boost
RE
07:25aGRAPH BLOCKCHAIN : Announces Board Changes
AQ
07:24aOil sheds gains, stocks dip as Fed comes into focus
RE
07:23aOxycontin maker Purdue begins bankruptcy in push to settle opioid lawsuits
RE
07:22aTSX futures down on lower crude prices
RE
07:21aApple awards iPhone supplier Corning $250 million from U.S. manufacturing fund
RE
07:18aSize matters. Big U.S. farms get even bigger amid China trade war
RE
07:17aFACEBOOK : ECB's Villeroy tells Facebook that Libra faces tough scrutiny
RE
07:17aGreen QE would seriously distort markets - ECB's Villeroy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4APPLE : Apple says 13 billion euro EU tax order 'defies reality and common sense'
5STOXX 600 : Oil sheds gains, stocks dip as Fed comes into focus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group