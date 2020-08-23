Log in
Government of Republic of Hungary : Introduction of virus can be prevented most effectively with border measures

08/23/2020 | 04:59am EDT

The introduction of the coronavirus into the country can be prevented most effectively with border measures, the Chief Security Advisor to the Prime Minister said on the Friday evening programme of the public service television news channel M1.

In reference to a Friday radio interview with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, György Bakondi said the epidemic situation is deteriorating throughout Europe, including in neighbouring countries, and this compels the government to tighten border measures from the first of September. He added that these will not be new to Hungarians as there were similar restrictions during the height of the epidemic.

He stressed that it is important for the Hungarian people to know that such a plan is in the making, and if possible to organise their travels in a way which will not be contrary to border restrictions as this could cause significant difficulties both when leaving and re-entering the country.

Mr Bakondi highlighted that, based on the Operational Group's recommendations, the government will do everything it can to keep ever-increasing infections outside our borders as much as possible, and to prevent those entering from abroad - whether Hungarians or foreigners - from introducing infections of a similar magnitude into the country.

Therefore, the conditions of entry, border controls and quarantine will have to be tightened, and the country classifications introduced in recent months will have to be reviewed, he added.

In the context of the riots in the Netherlands and the Islamic motorway attack in Berlin, he said mass and illegal migration is responsible for the deterioration of public security. He also said expelled immigrants mostly attempt to hide from the authorities which often means that they can only live off crime, and this has serious implications for public security.

According to Mr Bakondi, a considerable percentage of EU Member States no longer agree with the mandatory resettlement quotas; they mostly agree that the external borders must be protected.

He said there are aspirations and there are also chances that the Hungarian experiences we have gained in connection with illegal migration might be incorporated into European plans.

(MTI/Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister)

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Hungary published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2020 08:58:39 UTC
