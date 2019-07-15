Government of Republic of Hungary : Japanese company Toray to realise 127-billion-forint investment in Nyergesújfalu

'Japanese-owned Toray Industries Hungary Ltd. is constructing a plant for the production of the separator films used in lithium ion batteries in Nyergesújfalu, with an investment of 127 billion forints (EUR 389 million)', Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced on Friday at the location of the new plant.

Mr. Szijjártó told reporters that the investment will be creating 188 new jobs. 'Most of these require higher education degrees in engineering, and accordingly the Government has provided 4.7 billion forints (EUR 14.4 million) in funding towards the investment', he stated. The Minister highlighted that Japan is Hungary's most important Asian trade partner. 'The one hundred and seventy Japanese enterprises currently operating in Hungary provide jobs for 34 thousand people and have invested a total of 800 billion forints (EUR 2.45 billion)', he stated.

'The Government has concluded strategic partnership agreements with seven Japanese companies to date', Mr. Szijjártó told reporters. 'The new plant will contribute to enabling Hungary to take part in the dimensional transition of the automotive industry and to maintain its current level of growth, which put us in first place in the European Union during the first quarter of this year', he added. The Minister pointed out that Hungary and Japan are celebrating the 150th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. In addition to a host of events, Hungary will be opening a cultural institute in Tokyo later this year. President of Toray Industries Nikkaku Akihiro told reporters that the company first appeared in Nyergesújfalu in 2014 after purchasing the former Zoltek plant, where they now manufacture carbon fibre.

The investment, which will take place in two phases, will increase Toray's worldwide separator film production capacity by twenty percent. Sales Director of Toray Industries Muramacu Kiyoshi said the company has been one of the leading manufacturers of the separator films used in lithium ion batteries for 20 years. The film, which has a thickness of between 5 and 25 microns, separates the anode and cathode and conducts the electrons, and behaves as an insulator in case of a short circuit.

The new plant will be constructed on a 48.5-hectare plot. The company provides half of the world's carbon fibre production and its products are mainly used to reinforce wind turbines and the brake system of aeroplanes, but are also used in oil research and oil drilling, and in the manufacturing of boats and sports equipment. The company sponsored famous Hungarian round-the-world yachtsman Nándor Fa during the construction of his boat, Spirit of Hungary.

(MTI)