Government of Republic of Hungary : Main topic of cabinet meeting is bill on revocation of special legal order

The main topic of the Monday cabinet meeting is the bill aimed at the revocation of the special legal order which we will present to Parliament on Tuesday, the Justice Minister said on her social media account on Monday afternoon.

Judit Varga laid down that it was thanks to the special legal order that in the past few weeks the government had been able to adopt swift and successful decisions with a view to containing the epidemic, and so in contrast to other countries, we had managed to avoid an explosion in the epidemic, mass incidences and fatalities in the thousands.

She recalled that 'more than two months ago, the opposition did not vote for the coronavirus legislation submitted to Parliament'.

She added that in Hungary we now have a very dangerous and difficult period behind us. During this period, the government did not receive any kind of assistance in 'the allegedly non-functioning' Parliament, she highlighted. She wrote 'instead of support and national unity, the opposition engaged in an unprecedented disinformation campaign in close cooperation with mainstream liberal media both in Hungary and on the international scene'.

We continue to expect those who joined the ranks of fake news disseminators either out of ignorance or out of ill will - at a time when the government was working hard to save lives - to at least apologise to the Hungarian people and to draw the necessary conclusions,' she wrote, observing that naturally, they have no illusions.

The government will continue its work together with the people and will put together next year's budget in a way as to enable Hungary to overcome the economic and labour market problems and to return to a healthy course of growth - from which the virus had diverted us for a short while - within the shortest possible time, she added.

(Ministry of Justice / MTI)