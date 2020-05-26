Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Republic of Hungary : Main topic of cabinet meeting is bill on revocation of special legal order

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 03:38am EDT

The main topic of the Monday cabinet meeting is the bill aimed at the revocation of the special legal order which we will present to Parliament on Tuesday, the Justice Minister said on her social media account on Monday afternoon.

Judit Varga laid down that it was thanks to the special legal order that in the past few weeks the government had been able to adopt swift and successful decisions with a view to containing the epidemic, and so in contrast to other countries, we had managed to avoid an explosion in the epidemic, mass incidences and fatalities in the thousands.

She recalled that 'more than two months ago, the opposition did not vote for the coronavirus legislation submitted to Parliament'.

She added that in Hungary we now have a very dangerous and difficult period behind us. During this period, the government did not receive any kind of assistance in 'the allegedly non-functioning' Parliament, she highlighted. She wrote 'instead of support and national unity, the opposition engaged in an unprecedented disinformation campaign in close cooperation with mainstream liberal media both in Hungary and on the international scene'.

We continue to expect those who joined the ranks of fake news disseminators either out of ignorance or out of ill will - at a time when the government was working hard to save lives - to at least apologise to the Hungarian people and to draw the necessary conclusions,' she wrote, observing that naturally, they have no illusions.

The government will continue its work together with the people and will put together next year's budget in a way as to enable Hungary to overcome the economic and labour market problems and to return to a healthy course of growth - from which the virus had diverted us for a short while - within the shortest possible time, she added.

(Ministry of Justice / MTI)

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Hungary published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 07:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14aMore work needed on Atlantia's Autostrade dossier - minister
RE
04:13aBANK OF ESTONIA : Estonia had 200,000 fewer tourists in the first quarter because of the coronavirus crisis
PU
04:12aSingapore unveils more virus stimulus, now worth 20% of GDP
RE
04:04aPoland's unemployment rate rises to 5.8% in April
RE
04:03aInformation regarding the labour market in the first quarter of 2020 (preliminary data)
PU
04:03aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä gas engine technology to secure customer's future in Spain's CHP market
PU
04:02aEuro, riskier currencies buoyed as investor sentiment improves
RE
04:02aEuro, riskier currencies buoyed as investor sentiment improves
RE
03:58aWORLD BANK : Towards a data-driven Nepal that delivers to all
PU
03:57aUber cuts 600 jobs in India as lockdown hits business
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
3PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese provincial official urges shut down of CNPC's Dalian refinery
4ORSTED A/S : ORSTED A/S : Leading Danish companies join forces on an ambitious sustainable fuel project
5ARGENX SE : argenx Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 ADAPT Trial of Efgartigimod in Patients wit..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group